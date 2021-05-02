‘Battle of the Joshes’ more than absurd event

Can this be the start of a new trend?

I’m not sure how a Battle of the Dales would go. There will be a greatly lower number of potential participants than a Battle of the Joshes.

And how would I fare in a battle of Dale Millers?

I found one who is a professor of organizational behavior at Stanford Graduate School of Business. That Battle of the Dales might be ripe pickings for some research on social and group behavior.

Another Dale Miller is the professor and associate dean for research and graduate studies at Old Dominion’s college of arts and letters.

I’m thinking that any contest that would likely make the smartest Dale Miller the winner of the name might not be in my best interest.

Another one is a senior instructor in environmental studies at the University of Colorado.

One does stunt work in movies. So physical challenges for the name are probably out, too.

One of the 68 certified Master Chefs in the United States is a Dale Miller, so I know who is in charge of catering for the possible Battle of the Dales.

One of us is a lawyer in Chicago. There’s always got to be a lawyer.