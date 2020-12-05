Belief in the power of mentoring

Mentor.
Go ahead.
Do it. Sign the simple, powerful contract between you and a young person. Plant an hour a week and reap a changed world.
And guarantee yourself a life changed for the better — yours.
Go ahead.
Mentor.
I write that as an imperative sentence.
I understand it as an imperative for our community.
Seven years ago I met Josh Manka or more to the point, we were matched through a mentoring program called TeamMates. There are other “formal” mentoring structures in the area, most notably Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Josh was a bright, shy middle-schooler, long on manners and one adult advocate short in his life.
That became me.
He graduated from high school last Sunday, seven years later, his road to a diploma filled with plenty of bumps, some self-imposed, most not.
I mention Josh not to be self-serving or to pat myself on the back.
I mention him to remind me that among all the graduation celebrations, the future-is-yours talks and other wise pearls being tossed about in late spring, after seven years as Josh’s mentor, the most powerful thing I could say to him is two words.
Thank you.
In his corner
That’s because the darnedest thing happened to me between that first day when Josh and I worked on his social studies homework in the hallway at Walnut Middle School, and Sunday, when he marched across the floor of the events center to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
I learned about perseverance and courage. I became a better listener. I was blessed with opportunities to practice patience. (Come on, the kid’s a teenager.)
Josh invited me into his life. I accepted — and learned the beauty of inviting him into mine.
Being a mentor made me realize that any kid, regardless of circumstances, can never have too many people in his corner.
In fact, if you are in a young person’s corner, part of your job is pointing out all the people he has in his corner. Kids tend to overlook them.
Mentoring clearly showed me that some parts of being a teenager are absolutely nothing like being a teenager 40 years ago — and that some parts are identical.
Of course, I probably preached too much and started too many sentences with, “When I was in high school …” You’ll have to ask Josh.
And sometimes our lives got in the way of our time together.
But we kept plugging away.
We both learned the power of that, too.
Change … no change
All of which is why I believe in the power of mentorship, in whose aggregate we can indeed change the course of our community one hour a week at a time.
That’s the imperative. You need only invest your time, your experience, and, oh yes, you’ll have to pony up a part of your heart, too.
The dividends are great, not only for the community but for the mentor. (Reasons listed above.)
Sunday, as Josh received his diploma and shook hands with the principal and superintendent, he and I were no longer TeamMates. He was no longer in high school. He is headed to college in August to be an engineer. Next fall, I’ll have a new TeamMate.
Things change.
Things don’t. Josh and I have already talked a couple times this week.
The TeamMates folks sent me a nice letter this week and a little framed remembrance, thanking me for being a mentor.
I should have sent them something — a note, some flowers, a framed list of all the things I’ve been given, the things I’ve learned.
We have known for a long time that mentoring helps young people.
My experience is that it helps the old ones, too.
And if we’re lucky and enough of us sign on, we both can change the world.
Do it.
Go ahead.
Mentor.
George Ayoub is a former Grand Island Independent columnist.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!