Belief in the power of mentoring

In his corner

That’s because the darnedest thing happened to me between that first day when Josh and I worked on his social studies homework in the hallway at Walnut Middle School, and Sunday, when he marched across the floor of the events center to “Pomp and Circumstance.”

I learned about perseverance and courage. I became a better listener. I was blessed with opportunities to practice patience. (Come on, the kid’s a teenager.)

Josh invited me into his life. I accepted — and learned the beauty of inviting him into mine.

Being a mentor made me realize that any kid, regardless of circumstances, can never have too many people in his corner.

In fact, if you are in a young person’s corner, part of your job is pointing out all the people he has in his corner. Kids tend to overlook them.

Mentoring clearly showed me that some parts of being a teenager are absolutely nothing like being a teenager 40 years ago — and that some parts are identical.

Of course, I probably preached too much and started too many sentences with, “When I was in high school …” You’ll have to ask Josh.