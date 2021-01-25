Believe it: They’re coming to America

The prospect of a human tide coming to America now becomes very real. And the promise of U.S. citizenship for the 11 million undocumented already here can only serve as an additional enhancement for even more to come.

Interviewed on TV networks, some in the caravan say they want to come to America for jobs. What about those Americans who are out of work because of the pandemic? Shouldn’t U.S. citizens be first on the list for any available jobs? If migrants are illegally allowed in, or manage to get in, what signal will this send to the thousands — perhaps millions — who will come and what additional burden will that place on American taxpayers and social services?

I have been exploring possible travel to countries in Europe and Central and South America, hoping to break free from all the lockdowns and regulations in this country. Many of them are closed to American citizens. These countries apparently don’t want anyone bringing COVID with them. Shouldn’t that also be a concern for the U.S. government?

How many migrants seeking to come to America are infected with COVID and will aid in its spread? How many are gang members who will add to the crime problems in major U.S. cities?