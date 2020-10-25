Bernie Sanders’ health care hypocrisy lives on

But it’s reported that Sanders had more than hints about the situation when 18 inspector general reports came his way, and still could not rise above just seven committee meetings in a year while the Republican House’s VA committee had 45. Ah, but then, in 2014, the media discovered how a Phoenix VA hospital had a long waiting list that turned out to be between 1,400 and 1,600 veterans out there for as long as almost two years while 40 died. Reporters knocked on more doors and discovered more tragedies, awakening the public to the crisis.

Sanders thought all of this was just a conservative plot to get rid the Department of Veteran Affairs, especially when a widely proffered solution was allowing the waiting-list victims to get VA support in going to private hospitals. It just didn’t seem possible to him that private hospitals could perform better than government hospitals. He did push an unaffordable spending bill that got nowhere and then brought spending down about $5 billion or so and said his committee would accept legislation in which waiting-list veterans could get highly restricted, complicated access to private care.