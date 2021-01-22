Biden’s reversal of Trump’s Muslim ban can’t undo its damage

As America closes the chapter on the Trump era, millions across the nation are breathing a collective sigh of relief. The incessant barrage of headlines fixating on the one-term, twice-impeached president’s inflammatory words, tweets and policies have exacted a heavy toll.

American Muslims, in particular, won’t soon forget that four years ago, after taking his oath of office to uphold the Constitution, one of Donald Trump’s first orders of business was to violate the value of religious freedom enshrined within that charter by signing into law his discriminatory Muslim travel ban executive order.

The first iteration of the executive order mandated a 90-day moratorium on the entry of nationals from seven Muslim majority countries, an indefinite moratorium on the entry of Syrian refugees and a 120-day moratorium on the entry of all other refugees.

When Trump enacted the travel ban, he was making good on a promise he’d made on the campaign trail to call for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

The ban went into effect on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, and chaos erupted immediately after.