Biden would rescue foreign policy from ego, tweets and autocrat envy

When I interviewed Wu in Shanghai last November, he asked me why Americans were so alarmed about Chinese ambitions. “Is it because America has to be number one forever? Before America there were so many number ones.

“It depends on how you make the effort.”

It is Wu’s last point — how America’s democracy makes the effort — that illustrates why Biden is better suited to our times.

We know what we will get if Trump is reelected. “He will treat victory as a complete vindication,” says Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution. “It will mean the continued hyper-personalization of his foreign policy, dependent on his personal moods.”

But Biden, whatever his past mistakes in foreign policy, is focused on necessary steps to revive America at home and build back our alliances.

Moreover, at this historic moment, when Putin is calling democracy an “obsolete” system, Biden would support the right side. “First and foremost, we must repair and reinvigorate our own democracy,” he wrote in Foreign Affairs in March, “even as we strengthen the coalition of democracies that stand with us.”