Big Ten is predictable and poorly managed

Some Husker supporters believe the Big Ten is conspiring against them.
I dislike the conference for another reason. The Big Ten is dull.
The league has never had anything close to balance. Two or three teams always rule the roost.
For my entire life, Indiana, Purdue, Minnesota, Illinois and Northwestern have been lousy.
The last year or two, some of those teams have gotten better. But that won’t last long.
The coach who made them good will soon move on to a better job, where football success is valued more. Then the Hoosiers, Boilermakers, Gophers and Illini will return to being awful. Northwestern, at least, has a coach who’s in it for the long term.
There are few unexpected outcomes in the Big Ten. Fans often are surprised by scores in other leagues, especially the Big 12.
I realize the Huskers will never leave the Big Ten because of its prestige and its wealth. Nebraska is raking in unimaginable amounts of money.
In spite of all those millions, the Big Ten is poorly run.
Without question, the league should allow teams to play nonconference games this season. The desires of the TV networks shouldn’t be paramount. If Nebraska wants to play Tennessee-Chattanooga, just don’t televise the game. Let them play.
Opponents are available. The team at North Dakota State would love to come down and play the Huskers, and probably would give them a pretty good game.
As Scott Frost has stated, the teams that really want to play will find a way.
You always knew some conferences would play football this fall. They’re located in states where football means too much to go without it.
To its surprise, the Big Ten has schools in many of those states.
On Aug. 19, the commissioner wrote a letter saying the decision to postpone fall sports “will not be revisited.” In the weeks that followed, someone told him that it would be revisited.
Regents of universities hear from average citizens throughout the state. They also, by the way, have the power to fire university presidents and football coaches.
Nebraska hasn’t fared well in the Big Ten.
Wisconsin has become what Nebraska used to be — solid and reliable, year after year.
The Huskers will probably eventually return to that status. As Frost has noted, it’s just going to take some work.
Husker supporters aren’t going anywhere. Nebraska does have the best fans in the country.
Every person in the state probably has had a personal interaction with Tom Osborne.
Every Friday before a game, people all over the state wear red.
People are regularly encouraged to wear red to funerals. Even this week, an obituary in The Independent said the deceased “loved music, woodcarving and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.”
The best thing I ever heard of was the Nebraska Beef Club. Ranchers all over the state provided beef to feed the football players.
In the old days, the annual November clashes with Oklahoma were a thing of beauty. They will never be forgotten.
The two programs were very different, but they still respected each other. Barry Switzer had a high regard for the Huskers and the state of Nebraska.
Clashes with Missouri and Colorado are also part of Husker football lore.
Ties between programs were strong.
Even two or three years ago, former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder said he missed the Huskers.
This year, the Big 12 showed little hesitation in moving forward to play football.
For a while, it looked as though Iowa State would be playing football, and the Huskers would not. How dispiriting that would have been.
There’s no way the eyes of Husker administrators will turn southward again.
The Big 12 doesn’t have the money or the prominence of the Big Ten.
But it’s still a better and more interesting conference.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.
