Big Ten is predictable and poorly managed

Opponents are available. The team at North Dakota State would love to come down and play the Huskers, and probably would give them a pretty good game.

As Scott Frost has stated, the teams that really want to play will find a way.

You always knew some conferences would play football this fall. They’re located in states where football means too much to go without it.

To its surprise, the Big Ten has schools in many of those states.

On Aug. 19, the commissioner wrote a letter saying the decision to postpone fall sports “will not be revisited.” In the weeks that followed, someone told him that it would be revisited.

Regents of universities hear from average citizens throughout the state. They also, by the way, have the power to fire university presidents and football coaches.

Nebraska hasn’t fared well in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin has become what Nebraska used to be — solid and reliable, year after year.

The Huskers will probably eventually return to that status. As Frost has noted, it’s just going to take some work.

Husker supporters aren’t going anywhere. Nebraska does have the best fans in the country.