Biggest challenge yet facing Nancy Pelosi

That puts pressure on the many Democratic progressives who say they may withhold their votes from the infrastructure bill until the Senate approves the progressive priorities in the reconciliation measure, something Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes can happen by mid-September.

Since the progressives may well be dissatisfied with the size of the reconciliation bill, given the need to appease Manchin and Sinema, they could threaten to block the infrastructure bill like their moderate colleagues last week initially refused to support the budget.

But Pelosi has some leeway on the infrastructure bill, since it will almost certainly get a few Republican votes. The real crunch will probably come on the reconciliation measure; since it won’t get any House Republican votes, four progressive Democrats could sink it if they deem it too small.

So Pelosi has her work cut out for her in appeasing both factions to pass the two Biden bills, not to mention other necessary legislation to fund the government and lift the legal ceiling on the national debt. But it’s a role for which she has plenty of experience.