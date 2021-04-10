Bills advancing in Nebraska Legislature

I hope everyone had a wonderful Easter and has been enjoying the warmer temperatures the past few weeks have brought us. Over these past few weeks, I had the pleasure of speaking at an event hosted by the Nebraska Catholic Conference at St. Mary’s Cathedral and of attending the ribbon cutting for the new Center for Health and Technical Sciences Building at Central Community College. Although it seems as though life may still be at a standstill, Grand Island is prepared to thrive as our economy recovers. In Lincoln, the Legislature is busy processing through bills released from committee and debating the FY2022-2023 budget.
Two of my bills, LB371 and LB224, were advanced on Tuesday. LB371, my bill addressing an issue with statute that would prohibit casino operations within 660 feet of an ongoing fair, was advanced from Select File to the Enrollment and Review Committee (E&R) for Engrossing. Upon being released from E&R, it will be placed onto “Final Reading” where it will require one more round of debate and voting before being delivered to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his approval. LB224, my bill addressing an issue with the statutes governing county officials, namely surveyors, was advanced on the consent calendar to Select File. I expect that both of these bills will pass, albeit with some additional debate.
I’ve continued to be outspoken on the legislative floor for the interests of Grand Island and an advocate for the legislation I co-signed and supported. I appreciate the candor of my colleagues who so skillfully convert a seemingly simple discussion on an issue into a nuanced debate that draws on for the duration of the morning, afternoon or entire day. We vote at the end, regardless of how the debate proceeds, so nearly every minute of that discussion is valuable.
Lastly, I encourage each person who can to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Our coordinated measures have controlled the spread, but it remains vital that our community at large be vaccinated for the purpose of, hopefully, reducing or suppressing the presence of COVID-19 in our lives. If you are not sure the vaccine is appropriate for yourself, or have questions, I encourage you to reach out to a licensed medical practitioner to discuss your concerns.
As always, please contact me with your support, opposition or questions on any legislative bill or issue.
My legislative aide, Gerald Fraas, and administrative assistant, Amanda Johnson, are also available to assist you with matters related to the state of Nebraska and the Legislature. You can follow along with the Nebraska Legislature at www.nebraskalegislature.gov.
