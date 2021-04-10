Bills advancing in Nebraska Legislature

I hope everyone had a wonderful Easter and has been enjoying the warmer temperatures the past few weeks have brought us. Over these past few weeks, I had the pleasure of speaking at an event hosted by the Nebraska Catholic Conference at St. Mary’s Cathedral and of attending the ribbon cutting for the new Center for Health and Technical Sciences Building at Central Community College. Although it seems as though life may still be at a standstill, Grand Island is prepared to thrive as our economy recovers. In Lincoln, the Legislature is busy processing through bills released from committee and debating the FY2022-2023 budget.

Two of my bills, LB371 and LB224, were advanced on Tuesday. LB371, my bill addressing an issue with statute that would prohibit casino operations within 660 feet of an ongoing fair, was advanced from Select File to the Enrollment and Review Committee (E&R) for Engrossing. Upon being released from E&R, it will be placed onto “Final Reading” where it will require one more round of debate and voting before being delivered to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his approval. LB224, my bill addressing an issue with the statutes governing county officials, namely surveyors, was advanced on the consent calendar to Select File. I expect that both of these bills will pass, albeit with some additional debate.