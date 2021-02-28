Bipartisan foreign policy as strategic necessity

“Cruz immediately went after her and tried to turn that speech into ‘Biden is weak on China’,’ Coons related. “I said we have a choice to make. This approach may be good for TV or a Twitter feed, but I could have made the same speech on Trump. We could spend the next four years on who lost China.

“January 6 was a wake-up call that our country is too divided.” He added that such U.S. divisions are a gift to Xi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, as they reveal an America too paralyzed to act.

Instead, says Coons, a successful China policy requires legislators “to stop playing politics with this issue. For decades the United States had the strongest and fastest growing economy in the world but China has that distinction now.”

Indeed, it is painful to watch the U.S. try to block global sales of equipment for superfast 5G internet platforms by Chinese tech firm Huawei, when the U.S. has no competitor that can equal Huawei.

Coons insists: “There are things we can do to strengthen our civic life, our infrastructure and the innovation and competitiveness of our economy.” He stressed the need for “more government investment in research and development in key technologies, reshoring industries that make us vulnerable, and investing in a few key industries such as semiconductors.”