Blessed are the listeners

And JFK was anything but a fool.

And wouldn’t it have been smart, and good for the country, if Donald Trump had sought the counsel of Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama?

No one knows the presidency like one who has held the office. The only persons who can come close are former vice presidents.

The inclusion of the former presidents in the Biden inauguration was not only a healing sign — of the peaceful transition of power — but a bow to the power of experience.

Experience trumps party and ideology, or should.

As a young senator, Biden sought out the Senate’s elders and sat at their feet. His willingness to listen — to voters in town halls, to senators, to the advice of people with whom he disagrees, to ex-presidents, even to journalists — is a quality we have sorely missed in our leaders in recent years and one we desperately need.

It’s a quality we desperately need in our culture and in our public discourse, generally. This is not bipartisanship; it is faith in humanity.