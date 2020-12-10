Both political parties should embrace stimulus bill

States are both providers of essential services and major employers. When the pandemic hit, and businesses had to scale back operations, demand for states’ services increased at the same time that their tax revenue plunged. Balanced-budget requirements generally mean that states can’t run deficits, so their only choices are to lay off workers and cut essential services. This is the opposite of what businesses and households need.

State and local government employment is down 1.3 million jobs since February. Without assistance from the federal government, these layoffs will act as a drag on the recovery for years to come. We’ve seen this movie before: It took over a decade for state and local employment to recover from the Great Recession, in part due to inadequate federal aid.

Republicans should recognize that states and localities were in the same position as businesses and households when the pandemic hit: unprepared for a once-in-a-century crisis and the economic devastation it wrought. It is unreasonable to withhold aid on the grounds that they should have been prepared; even the best-managed states are in bad shape today. Congress has replaced portions of household income and small-business revenue. To help the recovery and to keep a lid on unemployment, it should do the same for states and localities.