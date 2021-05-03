Broadband plan would be a big win for bettering democracy

The Missouri congressional district that I represented for 16 years was a microcosm of the nation. It contained the biggest urban center in the state, Kansas City, as well as many of its suburbs. But the vast majority of the remaining 14,000 square miles was made up of small towns and rural communities.

Like most rural areas in the United States it was dependent on small businesses and farming. That’s why this city boy sought a seat on the House Agriculture Committee and eventually became the GOP minority’s ranking member. From that spot I was able to pass important rural development programs, designed to provide rural schools with broadband capability as personal computers were becoming more common three decades ago.

The main idea, then as now, is that federal investment in rural economic development opportunities will create local jobs, allowing people to stay in their home communities instead of heading to the cities.

The challenges facing rural America today indicate more needs to be done — and bolstering our fragile democracy is a big reason why.