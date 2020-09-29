Buckle up for the first presidential debate

“Trump will do everything he can to make that difficult by throwing the kitchen sink at Biden,” he added. “You can’t ignore him, but counterpunching doesn’t work, either; Trump loves it. So Biden needs to dispense with Trump’s attacks without playing Trump’s game. We never really figured out how to do it.”

Here’s my advice to the two candidates.

For Biden: Don’t try to land a knockout blow; Trump has done a fine job defeating himself without your help. Your goals are to establish your fitness to be president and to remind voters how you got this far — by being a reassuring, empathetic moderate who can organize a coherent response to the coronavirus and Make America Normal Again.

For Trump: If you want to expand your support beyond the 43% you have, here’s another chance to be presidential. You have a solid conservative message on the economy, but your penchant for creating chaos and division gets in your way. Above all, stop refusing to say you’ll accept the results of the election if Biden wins. It’s OK to say you want the election to be honest and fair — but not to say that if you lose, the election must have been rigged.

Tuesday’s stakes will be high. If Trump knocks Biden off his game, he can buy time to stage a comeback during the five weeks that remain. But if Biden does well, he can solidify his lead and take a step toward putting the election away. Either way, the debate will be well-worth watching.

Doyle McManus is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Readers may send him email at doyle.mcmanus@latimes.com.