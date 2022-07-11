Bullies come in all shapes, sizes

For those that don’t know, I do a podcast titled the same as this column, “Salmon Says.” One of my favorite episodes I have done in the past couple years is called, “Bullies Suck.” It is bold but also true.

I am someone who was bullied a good portion of my life, and not just as a kid. As a youth, I was smaller, shorter and more gullible than a lot of kids my age. I also didn’t defend myself, at least at first.

Bullies treat others horribly because they themselves have low self-esteem and make themselves feel better by acting as if they are better than the victim they are picking on. I have learned often times, the bully is jealous of the victim, for whatever reason.

My first memory of a bully was in second grade, Steven. I was a very friendly and very easy to get along with kid who just wanted everyone to like me and we could all be fine. Steven didn’t share those sentiments. He had a beef with me. It might have been because I was so nice, and almost everyone liked me, but Steven. I remember him ripping the hood off of my windbreaker, on the playground, while I was wearing it.

In third grade, a kid named Bruce was my bully. I don’t remember any specific instances of Bruce picking on me but I know he did, a lot, and the proof is I can remember his name 30 plus years later.

I should clarify, my older brother, who was also smaller and shorter than most of the kids his age, was my body guard when I asked. He wasn’t afraid of anybody, still isn’t.

There was Donald in sixth grade, and Billy, although Billy and I kind of became friends in high school.

Ah, yes. I had a couple of bullies in high school. I had just moved from San Diego to Nebraska and most classmates welcomed me, but not a select few.

One was named Jay. He may be reading this I don’t know where he is now. He for some reason didn’t like me. Can you believe that, little ole me?

I was a very fast runner and I think maybe he was jealous. I don’t know for sure why he didn’t like me.

One day I challenged him to a max out bench press in weight lift class. I was 135 pounds, he was around 180 pounds. I lifted 185, he did not.

Other guys in high school would put stupid signs on my locker or pick on me with three of their friends with them. Those same guys had nothing to say to me when they were in a room alone with just me. Bullies, sometimes, travel together. One of those guys apologized to me a couple years back, some 20 years later. I basically told him it’s water under the bridge.

Even as a grown man, I had a former employer who picked on me, and threatened my job on a daily basis because I didn’t think he was king of the world and bow down to him when he entered the room, or something like that. It got so bad that I quit that job, not knowing if I would ever work in that industry again. I couldn’t take it. I was a grown man, married with a child and still had a bully.

I did work in that industry again years later.

Through my years of being bullied it has taken away much of my self-esteem, it has taken its toll on me and how I perceived myself, but it has also made me stronger. As I got into high school and older, I learned to stick up for myself. Stand my ground as my dad always said.

My advice to kids, or anyone being picked on is, don’t let it bother you. Especially, don’t let the bully know it bothers you, that’s what they want. If you shake it off or make a joke about the situation, or just ignore them, the ignoramus who is picking on you will find it not as enjoyable and hopefully, lose interest soon. I have done all of these with success.

If that doesn’t work, stand up to them, and know you are the better person. Kill them with kindness. They are only trying to make you feel worse to make themselves feel better.

Josh Salmon is the chief photographer for the Grand Island Independent. Every other week he steps from behind the lens and provides his perspective about an issue in our world.