Can Joe Biden negotiate us to a better America?

During the Democratic presidential primary, nothing seemed to haunt Joe Biden more than the charge of how totally, completely racist it was for him as a senator in the 1970s to negotiate with Southern, white supremacist segregationists. Why in the world would he even talk to such other senators as James O. Eastland of Mississippi or Herman E. Talmadge of Georgia?

Because that’s how democracy works, my fellow Americans. If you are in the Senate, you don’t ignore your policy antagonists or just simply hate them and screech about their evils or dream about their political demise. If their votes are just maybe crucial for some end you see as vital, you get along with them, make sharp arguments, probe the details for reasonable, available compromises. You try to get something done even if the best is still out of reach.

That’s what Biden did, and he helped a march forward on a foremost issue in American domestic affairs, nowhere close to what is ultimately needed, but a whole lot better than nothing. Negotiation is a major skill in the president-elect’s lap, and he will need it mostly to deal productively with Senate Republicans if they win two Senate seats in Georgia and keep control of the Senate. Otherwise, he will need it to survive extreme Democratic leftists.

Actually, he will need it to work with both camps no matter what happens.