Can we reclaim lost decency, courage?

And yes, Panetta was that young Republican I first covered back when he was displeasing Nixon by pushing for quick desegregation of schools in the South. Nixon had struck a deal with Strom Thurmond’s gang, promising he’d have a go-slow “Southern strategy.” Nixon’s team forced Panetta out of his job. The next time Panetta came to town, he was that Democratic congressman from California.

Soon after, I met Jim Baker on his first day as Jerry Ford’s 1976 campaign manager. We were onboard a campaign train whistle-stopping down the state of Illinois when we were introduced by Ford’s young chief of staff — a fellow named Dick Cheney. He now makes it into the news only when his daughter makes news.

And speaking of Liz Cheney, it’s indeed worth noting that she has now made news not because she happens to be the most hard-line and most principled conservative Republican in the House. She has become controversial in her own shipwrecked party because she had the guts and patriotic principles to tell her voters the tough truth they needed to hear — but weren’t getting from most of her fellow Republicans. Namely that their Republican supreme leader, the president, had been lying to them by claiming he won reelection in a landslide.