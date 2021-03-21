Cancel the cancel culture crusade, or whatever

There were attempts to cancel television shows dating clear back to when we only had three options (plus PBS if you were really desperate).

“Murphy Brown.”

“The Simpsons.”

“Beavis and Butt-Head.”

That’s a handful of shows that would have been canceled if the pressure to do so had worked.

And where would we be if people didn’t know that if you eat too much sugar, you pull your t-shirt over your head and stick your arms straight in the air?

Teletubbies survived being canceled, which is probably the only reason that the Vatican had to issue a statement that gay unions can’t be blessed by the Catholic Church. Gay unions wouldn’t be a thing without those darn Teletubbies.

One person tweeted that Gen X’s battle cry for this fight against cancel culture will be “whatever.”

And that seems about right. I’m more than happy to let these things work themselves out on an individual basis.

Don’t expect to enlist me in the fight against cancel culture — especially since those leading that fight will be shouting for a boycott of Starbucks the next time a holiday cup doesn’t meet their lofty standards.

Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com

