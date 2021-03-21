Cancel the cancel culture crusade, or whatever

I vote to cancel the phrase “cancel culture.”
It is one of those phrases that magically appears out of nowhere every now and then that translates into “political argument.”
The official definition from dictionary.com’s pop culture section isn’t a brief one:
“Cancel culture refers to the popular practice of withdrawing support for (canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive. Cancel culture is generally discussed as being performed on social media in the form of group shaming.”
This is more than the old-fashioned shaking your finger at someone and repeatedly uttering “shame, shame, shame.”
This is capitalism weaponized.
The big issue is that what someone considers objectionable or offensive others consider perfectly fine.
That’s especially true with today’s political spectrum in the United States where a majority of one party will say the sky is blue while a majority of the other party will say the sky is a light puce.
More often than not, it is currently conservatives accusing liberals of cancel culture.
Sometimes they’re right. Sometimes they’re not.
But I finally read several things that made me realize that my aversion to the whole cancel culture controversy isn’t any individual belief. It is a generational one.
It appears that the loss of things like the Washington Football Team’s horribly racist previous name and Dr. Seuss books that no one knew existed before they were “canceled” have pushed some people to stand up against this culture.
Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner said Generation X could lead the charge to end cancel culture.
And that elicited the expected response from my generation — a heavy dose of shoulder shrugs along with a side of sarcasm.
Many tweets — many, many tweets — pointed out the problem with expecting Gen X to end cancel culture.
We’re the generation that has been subjected to cancel culture for decades before it had a catchy alliterated name.
Those of us old enough to remember cassettes and compact discs also remember the black and white “parental advisory explicit content stickers” prominently placed on most of the good stuff.
If those heavy metal bands that would instantly make us worship the devil or the rappers like NWA who would inspire instant violence couldn’t be canceled, then their music most certainly would have a sticker slapped on them.
There were attempts to cancel television shows dating clear back to when we only had three options (plus PBS if you were really desperate).
“Murphy Brown.”
“The Simpsons.”
“Beavis and Butt-Head.”
That’s a handful of shows that would have been canceled if the pressure to do so had worked.
And where would we be if people didn’t know that if you eat too much sugar, you pull your t-shirt over your head and stick your arms straight in the air?
Teletubbies survived being canceled, which is probably the only reason that the Vatican had to issue a statement that gay unions can’t be blessed by the Catholic Church. Gay unions wouldn’t be a thing without those darn Teletubbies.
One person tweeted that Gen X’s battle cry for this fight against cancel culture will be “whatever.”
And that seems about right. I’m more than happy to let these things work themselves out on an individual basis.
Don’t expect to enlist me in the fight against cancel culture — especially since those leading that fight will be shouting for a boycott of Starbucks the next time a holiday cup doesn’t meet their lofty standards.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com