Car thief adds to the confusion

Trying to see today’s world in simply black and white terms doesn’t work.
There are too many things that don’t make sense without many shades of grey.
For example, this past Wednesday a little before 11 a.m. Central, it wasn’t hard to find many people proclaiming that our national nightmare was over.
At the exact same time, it wasn’t hard to find many people proclaiming that our national nightmare had just started.
Reconciling those two 180-degree different viewpoints isn’t easy to do without thinking in terms of grey about our nation’s current political division.
Thinking about these types of things is enough to make your brain overheat and lock up.
I’m baffled enough by the paradox of being able to go to the grocery store and purchase both tiny shrimp and jumbo shrimp. In what sort of world does that make any sense at all?
So when one man in Oregon had such an odd combination of conflicting actions in a short period of time, it really, really caused brainlock as I tried to figure him out.
To paraphrase Winston Churchill, he is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.
On 9:10 a.m. on a Saturday at Basics Meat Market in Beaverton, Oregon, a man decided to steal a car.
Seems pretty black and white, right? Car thief equals bad person.
Being a smart bad person, he looked for the easiest opportunity. A car that was parked in front of the door left unlocked and running was just that.
Now things take a turn for the worse for the opportunistic car thief. He realized that he wasn’t alone.
The car included a 4-year-old child.
So the car thief turns around a half block away to quickly come back to the scene of the crime.
Then the confrontation with the woman who owned the car — and is the mother of the child — didn’t go exactly how anyone would expect.
Beaverton Police Department spokesperson Officer Matt Henderson told The Oregonian, “He lectures her that she shouldn’t leave her child in an unlocked vehicle. He orders her to get in the car and retrieve her child.”
He even threatened to call the police on her.
Now, that would have topped any of those stories about people calling the police when somebody stole their illegal drugs from them.
Unfortunately he didn’t make that call. What did happen was the woman took her child out of the car, and the thief drove off into the morning.
Huh.
We have a car thief here who is caring enough to scold a mom who he feels is neglecting her child.
Whether that makes him a bad good guy, a good bad guy or a really bad guy will vary from person to person. (I personally know that criticizing anyone’s parenting skills can be frowned upon. I suspect even more so when coming from a criminal you just met while stealing your car.)
For the record, the actual police disagreed with Mr. Moral Police Car Thief.
“What she did was not a crime. She was within sight and sound of her child,” Henderson told the Oregonian.
As for mom, she said to KPTV, “As moms, we get really busy and we think we’re just running in for a second and this is just a perfect example of just letting our guards down and how terrible it could have ended.
“I am thankful that he is okay. It was so stupid and I’ll never do that again, but it’s that split-second decision that can just change everything.”
The 2013 Honda Pilot was recovered several hours later about 10 miles away in Portland.
Police are still looking for the thief, described as a white male with long, dark brown braided hair. He wore a multi-colored face mask.
And he was carrying a conflicting set of morals and ethics.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com