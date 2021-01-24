Car thief adds to the confusion

Huh.

We have a car thief here who is caring enough to scold a mom who he feels is neglecting her child.

Whether that makes him a bad good guy, a good bad guy or a really bad guy will vary from person to person. (I personally know that criticizing anyone’s parenting skills can be frowned upon. I suspect even more so when coming from a criminal you just met while stealing your car.)

For the record, the actual police disagreed with Mr. Moral Police Car Thief.

“What she did was not a crime. She was within sight and sound of her child,” Henderson told the Oregonian.

As for mom, she said to KPTV, “As moms, we get really busy and we think we’re just running in for a second and this is just a perfect example of just letting our guards down and how terrible it could have ended.

“I am thankful that he is okay. It was so stupid and I’ll never do that again, but it’s that split-second decision that can just change everything.”

The 2013 Honda Pilot was recovered several hours later about 10 miles away in Portland.

Police are still looking for the thief, described as a white male with long, dark brown braided hair. He wore a multi-colored face mask.