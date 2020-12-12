Cars have come a long way

Automobiles now have elaborate infotainment systems, connected to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
They have automatic emergency brakes and forward collision warning systems. Some cars basically drive themselves.
It didn’t used to be that way.
My mom remembers when car radios were a luxury. She also recalls vehicles that didn’t have turn signals. Drivers used their arms to signal a turn.
Early in the 20th century, vehicles weren’t equipped with heaters.
They also didn’t have the greatest motors, so drivers had to be creative.
In the 1940s, British veterinarian James Herriot drove a car with little horsepower. Its top speed was 50-55 mph, which took a while to achieve. To climb a steep grade, he turned around the car and crawled up the hill backward because it had a lower gear in reverse.
During World War II, drivers weren’t allowed to drive more than 35 mph on highways. America needed to save gasoline and prolong the life of tires. As part of rationing, most people were could buy only three gallons of gas a week.
My mother, who graduated from high school in 1945, has never had to take a driver’s test. She simply renewed her license when it expired.
I’ve talked to other people who had the same experience. Apparently licenses were just given to people back in the ‘30s and ‘40s.
Many people alive today remember spartan vehicles. A recent obituary outlined the life of a woman who went to school in a 1929 Model A Ford.
Young people today don’t realize it, but it was a big deal when cars were outfitted with defrosters.
When air-conditioned vehicles arrived, drivers thought they were in heaven.
Things have changed a lot.
With their touch-screen controls and smartphone-enabled systems, some drivers rarely look out the window.
The distractions are so great you can drive through the scenic Loup River Valley without even noticing.
Today, some pickups and SUVs have interiors large enough to hold a family reunion.
Even in my lifetime, I’ve seen a lot of advancement in vehicles.
I remember a friend’s old Volkswagen Beetle, which didn’t heat up very well on cold mornings in the 1970s.
As a kid, I thought power windows were the fanciest thing in the world.
Driving old cars in the ‘70s and ‘80s, I did a lot of muttering behind the wheel. It’s a good thing those cars weren’t equipped with voice recognition. The navigation system would have been baffled by my commands.
I have returned to the days of archaic driving.
For the last few months, the car radio in my 2004 Honda Accord hasn’t been working.
Tooling around Grand Island in a silent car, I might as well be driving a 1928 Studebaker.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!