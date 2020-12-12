Cars have come a long way

Automobiles now have elaborate infotainment systems, connected to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

They have automatic emergency brakes and forward collision warning systems. Some cars basically drive themselves.

It didn’t used to be that way.

My mom remembers when car radios were a luxury. She also recalls vehicles that didn’t have turn signals. Drivers used their arms to signal a turn.

Early in the 20th century, vehicles weren’t equipped with heaters.

They also didn’t have the greatest motors, so drivers had to be creative.

In the 1940s, British veterinarian James Herriot drove a car with little horsepower. Its top speed was 50-55 mph, which took a while to achieve. To climb a steep grade, he turned around the car and crawled up the hill backward because it had a lower gear in reverse.

During World War II, drivers weren’t allowed to drive more than 35 mph on highways. America needed to save gasoline and prolong the life of tires. As part of rationing, most people were could buy only three gallons of gas a week.