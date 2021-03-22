CDC guidelines for vaccinated are too cautious, but they hint normalcy is near

But it does acknowledge that the vaccines prevent serious illness and death and even neutralize the virus variants that only weeks ago prompted health officials to warn that we may be on the cusp of a deadly fourth wave.

This is a big deal, and not just because it makes Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments that masks will probably be needed well into 2022 seem just a wee bit behind the science curve. (Especially since all signs point to a vaccine glut by spring.)

The new CDC advice also seems to accept, however subtly, that there is truth to the long-held belief that children are neither particularly threatened by nor vectors of this disease.

Why else would the agency tell people like vaccinated grandparents that they can interact freely indoors with unvaccinated grandchildren?

Who’s going to tell the schools?

There are some galling omissions in the new guidance worth noting.

It does explicitly state that if you are vaccinated and have “been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms,” reinforcing the belief that the vaccines not only prevent serious disease but inhibit transmission.