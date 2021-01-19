Celebrating more than 150 years of anesthesia care

Year after year, Americans are surveyed about which professions they trust the most. After this past year it should come as no surprise that nurses rank No. 1 as most trusted profession for the 19th consecutive year. These frontline providers have been called to perform above and beyond the normal expectations of their job to meet the ever-changing needs of their community.

During the week of Jan. 24-30, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) will be celebrating over 150 years of anesthesia care across the United States. Over 57,000 CRNAs are currently practicing across the country, safely performing more than 49 million anesthetics every year. I would like to take the opportunity to tell you how CRNAs provide safe, high-quality, compassionate anesthesia and pain management care to citizens of Nebraska and around the nation.

In Nebraska and across the country, CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered: traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms; critical access hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; the offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists; and U.S. military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs health care facilities.