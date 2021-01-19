Celebrating more than 150 years of anesthesia care

Year after year, Americans are surveyed about which professions they trust the most. After this past year it should come as no surprise that nurses rank No. 1 as most trusted profession for the 19th consecutive year. These frontline providers have been called to perform above and beyond the normal expectations of their job to meet the ever-changing needs of their community.
During the week of Jan. 24-30, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) will be celebrating over 150 years of anesthesia care across the United States. Over 57,000 CRNAs are currently practicing across the country, safely performing more than 49 million anesthetics every year. I would like to take the opportunity to tell you how CRNAs provide safe, high-quality, compassionate anesthesia and pain management care to citizens of Nebraska and around the nation.
In Nebraska and across the country, CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered: traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms; critical access hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; the offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists; and U.S. military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs health care facilities.
CRNAs play a critical role in the rural areas of Nebraska. We are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America and enable healthcare facilities in our state’s medically underserved areas to offer obstetrical, surgical, pain management, and trauma stabilization services.
CRNAs bring to anesthesia care the compassion and dedication inherent in our critical care nursing experience, combined with the highest educational and professional standards and technical skills. During the COVID-19 pandemic, you could find CRNAs lending their varied experience and expertise in Intensive Care Units and Emergency Departments nationwide. CRNAs are uniquely skilled to provide services wherever a need arises.
To become a CRNA, we must graduate with a minimum of a master’s degree from a nurse anesthesia educational program accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs. Nurse anesthesia educational programs are extremely rigorous and highly competitive. Programs range from 24-51 months, depending on university requirements and must include clinical settings and experiences. Graduates of nurse anesthesia educational programs have an average of 9,369 hours of clinical experience.
To be considered for acceptance into a program, nurses must have a baccalaureate degree in nursing or other appropriate major and a minimum of one year full-time work experience, or its part-time equivalent, as a registered nurse in a critical care setting within the United States, its territories, or a U.S. military hospital outside of the United States. The average experience of RNs entering nurse anesthesia educational programs is 2.9 years. Graduates of nurse anesthesia educational programs must then pass the National Certification Examination given by the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA).
CRNAs are proud to be part of your community. We are there for Nebraskans when they are at their most vulnerable — having a baby, undergoing a surgical procedure, or seeking relief from intractable pain. CRNAs stay with patients throughout their procedure and take bringing patients safely and comfortably through these situations as more than a responsibility. It is our calling — and we thank you for allowing us to care for you.
Laura Fraynd, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, is a board member of the Nebraska Association of Nurse Anesthetists