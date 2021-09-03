Celebrating the resiliency of the American workforce

The U.S. Senate recently confirmed two of President Biden’s nominees to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), a board responsible for the prevention of statutorily defined unfair labor practices. According to the Biden administration, these new members to the board “will protect worker organizing, collective bargaining, and workers’ rights to engage in concerted activity”. Thus, a majority of the NLRB will advocate for wage earners.

In addition, included as part of the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill being considered in Congress is a proposal in which the NLRB, for the first time, will be able to levy monetary fines against employers for violating workers’ union rights.

These and other efforts are only a few of many examples of how organized labor continues its methodical march to fulfill its mission as articulated in an equally simple and powerful statement by the first president of the American Federation of Labor, Samuel Gompers in 1898:

“What do we want? More schoolhouses and less jails; more books and less arsenals; more learning, less crime; more leisure, less greed; more justice, less revenge; in fact, more of opportunities to cultivate our better natures.”

After all, if executives can negotiate their salaries and benefits, wage earners should be able to bargain together to negotiate theirs as well.

Jim Begley of Omaha is the director of the William Brennan Institute for Labor Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.