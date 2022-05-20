Central Catholic sudents help ‘Keep America Beautiful’

We all see it every day — the litter problem continues along our roadways and in our parks. People who litter are selfish because they do not think of anyone else. They do not consider how dirty and littered the side of the road is from trash.

These people are not thinking about the hungry animals that mistake a plastic wrapper for real food and die from it. They don’t understand that when things decompose they filter into the soil and water supplies. Are they aware their plastic cup takes 450 years to decompose and contains chemicals that seep into the ground?

Grand Island Area Clean Community System wishes to thank the students of Central Catholic who participated in their recent litter campaign along Highway 281, West Schimmer Drive, South Blaine Street, and the detention cell along State Street. Picking up litter is not a glamorous service, but we commend these students for their efforts. They truly understand how to protect Grand Island’s environment.

If you are interested in making a difference in our community, please contact us.