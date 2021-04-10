Child care providers, teachers valuable part of community

April 10-16 has been designated as The Week of the Young Child by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. This is the 50th anniversary of this event. The NAEYC is the world’s largest early childhood education association, with nearly 60,000 members. The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.
The Week of the Young Child is a time to plan how we — as citizens of a community, of a state, and of a nation — will better meet the needs of all young children and their families.
Recent research on brain development has revealed that the foundation for a person’s life is built in the first three years of life. During that time, synapsis in the brain are networking at record speed, producing hundreds of trillions of connections. Young children’s brains are more open to positive experiences and learning opportunities than any other time in their lives.
Parents, caregivers and teachers can enhance the young child’s development in a variety of ways. Simply holding, comforting, talking, reading, playing, and singing to the child throughout the day does wonders for a child’s ability to make connections and learn about their world. Taking infants and toddlers outside for a walk to see, hear, and smell the world develops their sensory awareness. Research shows that infants who are engaged in lots of verbal interactions tend to develop strong language skills, which helps them when learning to read and write.
Interestingly, it seems that social emotional development is the highway for synaptic development in the young child’s brain. In other words, if the child is surrounded with love, comfort, routine, and positive experiences, the connections in the brain are hard-wired more successfully.
However, if a young child experiences toxic stress, such as chronic abuse, violence in home, or severe neglect, brain development can be seriously affected. Often, these are the very children who end up in special education when they enter school, who have serious behavioral problems later in life, and often drop out of school. These early adverse childhood experiences have even been linked to later health issues, such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, and depression. Obviously, the quality of young children’s earliest experiences is extremely important.
In the state of Nebraska, it has been estimated that almost 40% of young children are at risk of not succeeding in school. What can be done to reduce that risk? The answer lies in high- quality early childhood programs. James Heckman, a Nobel economist, believes that, “we can invest early to close disparities and prevent achievement gaps, or we can pay to remediate disparities when they are harder and more expensive to close.” In other words, pay now, or pay a lot more later on. For every dollar spent on high- quality early childhood programs, there is an annual return of 7% to 10%. Where can you find a better investment?
Please take time this week to thank those people who care for our youngest citizens — child care providers, teachers, stay-at-home parents, relatives, and friends. Many of these providers and teachers make less money than garbage collectors or people who work in animal control. The vast majority have no benefits, health care, or retirement. Seems to me that these “brain enhancement specialists” are worth that, and more.
Barbara Beck is an early childhood faculty member at Central Community College in Grand Island.