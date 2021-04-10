Child care providers, teachers valuable part of community

April 10-16 has been designated as The Week of the Young Child by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. This is the 50th anniversary of this event. The NAEYC is the world’s largest early childhood education association, with nearly 60,000 members. The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

The Week of the Young Child is a time to plan how we — as citizens of a community, of a state, and of a nation — will better meet the needs of all young children and their families.

Recent research on brain development has revealed that the foundation for a person’s life is built in the first three years of life. During that time, synapsis in the brain are networking at record speed, producing hundreds of trillions of connections. Young children’s brains are more open to positive experiences and learning opportunities than any other time in their lives.