China is pushing a big COVID-19 lie

In July, the WHO’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said it was “premature” to rule out the possibility of a lab leak, saying the world needed “direct information on what the situation of these labs was before and at the start of the pandemic.” He asked China to be “transparent, open and cooperate,” especially on the “raw data that we asked for at the early days of the pandemic.”

Top Chinese officials rebuffed Tedros’ request as “impossible.” They said that consideration of a lab review showed “a disrespect for common sense.”

Instead, to defer attention, official Chinese media revved up its long-running conspiracy trope that the virus originated at Fort Detrick, an Army biological research facility in Maryland.

There is zero evidence for such a claim. I got a sense of the Chinese operation from Ben Dubow, founder of Omelas, a company that analyzes how states manipulate the web to achieve geopolitical goals.

“After the WHO said it would investigate, Chinese official propaganda outlets went all out with [the Fort Detrick theory], twenty articles a day,” Dubow said. In the last 24 hours, he told me Wednesday, there were 15 articles in English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, French, and Arabic.