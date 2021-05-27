Choosing a vehicle fuel with purpose

When fueling your vehicle, did you know you have options that are better for the environment and your health?
By choosing ethanol, you could be saving the planet, yourself and your neighbor. More than 8 million people (or nearly 1 in 5) unnecessarily die each year from breathing polluted air containing particles from fossil fuel emissions. Ethanol, which is alcohol derived from the starch of corn, combusts more completely, which is why it reduces tailpipe emissions that cause cancer and many respiratory issues.
Sadly, COVID-19 has changed the health of all Americans. Statistics show that 1 in 4 people who’ve had COVID have long-term respiratory issues, but summer 2020 studies have shown that even a slight decrease in tailpipe emissions could change the outcome of persons battling the disease. The time for clean air is NOW.
Traffic is the second-largest contributor to greenhouse gases due to the chemicals in fossil fuels that are used for octane. When just 10% ethanol is blended into gasoline, it replaces some of these toxic chemicals because it is a natural octane, all the while reducing greenhouses gases. A recent Harvard study compared the two (gasoline and ethanol) and showed that ethanol’s carbon intensity score is 46% lower than gasoline’s, up from the estimated 39% done by previous modeling.
Simply put, ethanol improves air quality. Cars, trucks and buses powered by fossil fuels are major contributors to air pollution. In fact, transportation emits more than half of nitrogen oxides in our air. Long-term exposure to air pollution can lead to significant environmental effects and health issues that have far-reaching negative impacts on people, as well as food, water, animals and ecosystems. But you can do your part by being more thoughtful about how you fuel your vehicle.
Even with the advent of the electric vehicle, the internal combustion engine will still be in the majority of U.S. fleet vehicles for several decades. A mere 7% of the U.S. automobile fleet is replaced each year with new car sales. This doesn’t account for people purchasing used cars. At that rate, if all new cars purchased were electric, it would take more than 14 years to replace all internal combustion engines. Also, the starting cost for a new electric vehicle starts at about $35,000! If you want a cheaper, more environmentally conscious fueling option, choose E15, available at numerous locations in Nebraska (find those at fueledbynebraska.com).
Economics aside, our biofuels industry is vital to meeting and sustaining our nation’s goals of reducing carbon emissions quickly and aggressively. While we wait for electric vehicles to become affordable and for their infrastructure to be built, our ethanol industry is available now to tackle these issues. Ethanol and biodiesel have always been solar energy, provided by nature, produced year after year as crops that convert carbon in the atmosphere and sunlight into energy, then made into transportation fuel by biofuel producers. It doesn’t get much more “green” than that!
According to Renewable Fuels Association (RFA), a national ethanol trade group, ethanol is responsible for removing the carbon equivalent of 20 million cars from the road. The ethanol industry in Nebraska has great potential to grow as we look toward the future. We urge you to do your part. It’s as easy as changing which button you push when you fill up.
Jessica Sodeke is ethanol program manager of the Nebraska Ethanol Board, based in Lincoln.