Choosing a vehicle fuel with purpose

When fueling your vehicle, did you know you have options that are better for the environment and your health?

By choosing ethanol, you could be saving the planet, yourself and your neighbor. More than 8 million people (or nearly 1 in 5) unnecessarily die each year from breathing polluted air containing particles from fossil fuel emissions. Ethanol, which is alcohol derived from the starch of corn, combusts more completely, which is why it reduces tailpipe emissions that cause cancer and many respiratory issues.

Sadly, COVID-19 has changed the health of all Americans. Statistics show that 1 in 4 people who’ve had COVID have long-term respiratory issues, but summer 2020 studies have shown that even a slight decrease in tailpipe emissions could change the outcome of persons battling the disease. The time for clean air is NOW.

Traffic is the second-largest contributor to greenhouse gases due to the chemicals in fossil fuels that are used for octane. When just 10% ethanol is blended into gasoline, it replaces some of these toxic chemicals because it is a natural octane, all the while reducing greenhouses gases. A recent Harvard study compared the two (gasoline and ethanol) and showed that ethanol’s carbon intensity score is 46% lower than gasoline’s, up from the estimated 39% done by previous modeling.