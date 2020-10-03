Chrissy Teigen’s posts about losing her baby are both heartbreaking and generous

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

It was a middle-of-the-night tweet from Chrissy Teigen, the model and author married to singer John Legend. The couple had just lost their son, Jack, after pregnancy complications.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote on Instagram around midnight Wednesday. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen had been posting updates on Twitter and Instagram throughout the hospitalization — inviting, as she does, a fickle, sometimes adoring, always unpredictable public into the private parts of her family’s life in a way that I’ve always found both endearing and brave.

And then the very worst happened, and she posted that too — inviting that same public to draw on its empathy reserves for this family we don’t really know, during the darkest moment of their lives.

Their candor may be a tremendous help to others who’ve suffered, or will suffer, a similar loss.