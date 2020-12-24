Christmas is a holy day

So the other day, a friend asked me a question that boiled down to this: Does Christmas have to be a religious holiday?

My immediate response — as a person of faith who follows Jesus and as an Episcopal priest — was, “Well, yeah …”

I mean, what else would it be?

And then immediately I thought of all those people who are not believers who celebrate Christmas because society does, and do so without too many worries because, well ... society celebrates it.

We have sales. We have singalongs. We have trees. We have presents to give and to receive. We have parties.

So ... in theory, no, it doesn’t have to be a religious holiday.

But …

If it weren’t for the religious aspect, would we be doing all this celebrating?

If it weren’t for the fact that on Christmas, we celebrate the joyful news that God reached down into our messy, messed-up lives and became human, that God came to us as a little baby, innocent and in need of help, in order to show us a new way to live, a new way to love, a way to literally touch the face of God?