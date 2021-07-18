Clarence Thomas as the voice of reason on cannabis?

In a country where profitable corporations and rich individuals find ever more creative ways to avoid paying federal taxes, forcing a money-losing business to pay more than its fair share is not just outrageous, it’s downright un-American.

There are some glimmers of hope that the federal government will eventually liberalize its sclerotic view of marijuana.

In January, Republican U.S. Rep. W. Gregory Steube of Florida introduced a bill, the Marijuana 1-to-3 Act, that would knock pot off the Drug Enforcement Administration’s list of most dangerous substances, Schedule I, and list it in Schedule III, the category for drugs that have a currently accepted medical use and a risk of dependence.

In April, the House of Representatives passed the SAFE Banking Act, which would allow cannabis-related businesses to access the banking system in states where they are legal and regulated. (This is the fourth time the House has taken on this issue; the first was in 2013.) The current bill passed with bipartisan support — 321 to 101 — and had the backing of 106 Republicans.

In the past, bills like these haven’t gotten far — the first bill to deschedule pot was introduced in 1981, after all — but attitudes toward cannabis have changed dramatically in the last decade.