Co-worker thinks her sassy hedgehog is adorable

Instead of a dog or a cat, one of my co-workers lives with a temperamental hedgehog.

McKenna Lamoree thinks her pet is adorable. Her companion, named Nugget, has “little buck teeth” and a cute little nose. “It kind of looks like a pig nose, but it’s not,” she says.

His body is covered with quills.

McKenna, 22, is not allowed to have a dog or cat in her apartment. So, she has a hedgehog.

After a tough day at work, “I just look at his little face and feel better because he’s very precious,” she says.

He falls asleep on a blanket in her lap. When that happens, they’re both content.

She likes the squeaky noises he makes when he sleeps.

“He has tiny little feet. His feet are very adorable.”

Nugget is fine being held. But he doesn’t like being petted.

“He’s very antisocial at times,” she says.

If McKenna looks in on him before she goes to work, “he’ll hiss at me,” she says.

“Yeah, he’s temperamental. Especially when you wake him up.”

Nugget doesn’t like getting a bath.

She puts a little water in the bathtub, and he tries to climb out.

According to McKenna, hedgehogs can swim. I bet that’s something you didn’t know.

She sprays him with a shampoo, which has a pleasant aroma. “It smells like fresh linen,” she says.

She uses a toothbrush to brush his quills.

After the bath, she wraps him in a towel to keep him warm. “And he doesn’t like that very much either,” she says.

She tries to keep his surroundings warm.

Her apartment has two rooms. “So there’s mine, and then there’s Nugget’s.”

Around the house, Nugget likes to burrow. He’ll get under a couch or a chair. If she’s sitting on the floor, he’ll try to go under her leg.

If he were outside, he’d dig into the ground. But inside, Nugget can’t really hide himself in the carpet. “My carpet’s not very shaggy,” she says.

Nugget “is very sassy, especially with people he doesn’t really know,” McKenna says.

Hedgehogs don’t have great vision. When he discovers something new, he will nibble on it to check it out.

The people he bites tend to be men. “I don’t know why that is, but I raised him right,” she says.

Nugget has bitten McKenna only once. That happened the first week she had him. Unsure how to give him water, she moistened her finger.

Nugget started licking, and then he bit her finger.

“His little buck teeth are kind of sharp, so it did pinch a little bit.”

Does Nugget return her affection? At times. “I feel like he tolerates me.”

Nugget doesn’t give his owner 100% loyalty, the way a dog does. On a good day, it’s “maybe like 35% or 40%,” she said.

In other words, he’s more like a cat.

Nugget is not a classically handsome hedgehog

“He has one ear. When hedgehogs are babies, sometimes the mom gets a little aggressive in grooming, and she took his ear off.”

McKenna always has been attracted to funky-looking animals, partly “because I don’t think they get enough love.”

She chose Nugget “because he was missing an ear and I felt people wouldn’t love him because of that.”

She’d like to own a snake or a gecko.

But if she did get a snake, she wouldn’t let the reptile and mammal interact. “Because I’m not sure how that would go. And I just feel like it’s a bad idea.”

Nugget is not the first unusual pet McKenna has owned. As a youngster, she had an albino rat named Bob.

When the family dog went sniffing around one day, Bob bit him on the nose. “And my dad made us get rid of him,” she said of the rat.

Bob didn’t put up with nonsense.

“Feisty animals are drawn to me, I guess.”

