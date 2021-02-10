Committees are where the work is done

This January, our country swore in a new Congress. In the coming weeks and months, we will see democracy in action as the Senate and House of Representatives work on legislation that will help improve the lives of families in Nebraska and across the country.

But before any of those bills reaches the Senate floor, they’ll be carefully reviewed and thoroughly debated by committees. These committees cover everything from finance to foreign policy to the environment, and they have the power to keep what’s good about a bill and improve upon what’s not. The committee process is where Republicans and Democrats come together to work out our differences before we send a bill to the full Senate.

Every senator sits on a few of the Senate’s 20 committees, depending on their expertise, interests, and how they can best serve their state. I am proud to report that I will sit on five committees in the 117th Congress: the Armed Services Committee; the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Rules Committee; and the Select Committee on Ethics.

My seat on each of these committees affords me a chance to advocate for what matters most to Nebraskans.