Compromise key to redistricting

The Nebraska Unicameral adjourned after completing its Special Session on Congressional and Legislative Redistricting. A constituent asked me how it all worked, and I was reminded of a former Nebraska football coach when asked to describe how his team was progressing and he said, “It’s a process.”
Redistricting, which happens every 10 years after the state gets our information from the U.S. Census, is meant to reapportion our congressional and legislative districts to make sure that our population is as fairly and equally represented as possible. In other words, we redraw our maps so that we may better serve the people of Nebraska.
The census figures showed a continuing trend of our population moving from rural western Nebraska to the more urban eastern part of the state. Our goal at the Legislature was to find a balance between making sure that our agricultural interests and heritage get fairly represented while coming as close as possible to protecting the important ideal of “one person, one vote.”
This year, it was complicated even further by the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, the Legislature has an entire session of 60 workdays spread over approximately five months to complete the process. Maps get made, senators meet to discuss them, complications are worked out, senators take time to reconsider, then finally lines get redrawn. But during our special session this year, we only had about 10 days to interpret the data and less than three weeks to debate and build the maps.
If you watched any of the Unicameral’s televised proceedings during the past few weeks, you saw that the floor debate, at times, became contentious. Items other than redistricting often were discussed, from partisan politics, to mother rooms at the Capitol, to preferred pronouns. I spoke only one time on the microphone during the session, and that was to emphasize that we can accomplish much if we are willing to put aside our differences and COMPROMISE. In the end, clearer thinking prevailed, and we were able to get the work done.
Now, we move forward and get ready for the next legislative session in January. But before then, we have a few items to keep us busy.
The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee will conduct an interim study this month to assess the operations and practices of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney. I introduced this interim study, called LR137, in May. Details have not yet been fully finalized but may include members of the committee touring the facility as well as possibly having a public hearing in front of the committee. I will be working closely with members of the committee to determine the best way forward. We will work hard to ensure the best possible care for the residents as well as the staff who cares for them.
