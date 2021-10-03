Compromise key to redistricting

If you watched any of the Unicameral’s televised proceedings during the past few weeks, you saw that the floor debate, at times, became contentious. Items other than redistricting often were discussed, from partisan politics, to mother rooms at the Capitol, to preferred pronouns. I spoke only one time on the microphone during the session, and that was to emphasize that we can accomplish much if we are willing to put aside our differences and COMPROMISE. In the end, clearer thinking prevailed, and we were able to get the work done.

Now, we move forward and get ready for the next legislative session in January. But before then, we have a few items to keep us busy.

The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee will conduct an interim study this month to assess the operations and practices of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney. I introduced this interim study, called LR137, in May. Details have not yet been fully finalized but may include members of the committee touring the facility as well as possibly having a public hearing in front of the committee. I will be working closely with members of the committee to determine the best way forward. We will work hard to ensure the best possible care for the residents as well as the staff who cares for them.