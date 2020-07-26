The list of things being missed out on due to the coronavirus pandemic can be long and tear-inducing.
And those lists can vary wildly from person to person, from family to family.
The professional sports world restarting — albeit in different forms than usual — across North America returns one aspect of normalcy to the lives of fans.
For me, one of the things that I can’t wait to see resume is concerts.
A good live music show turned out to be one of the things I took for granted in my life until it disappeared, along with many others due to the threat of COVID-19.
Memories of concerts past — provided by Facebook or the old-fashioned Facebook known as my brain — are conjured up often during the summer months.
Facebook reminded me this past week of a trip six years ago to Red Rocks to see Soundgarden (RIP, Chris Cornell) and Nine Inch Nails, which allowed me to enjoy the 1990s again a few decades later.
My brain recalled a Band of Horses sold-out gig in Lincoln one year ago this past week.
Next weekend is one year past my last major concert road trip, again to Red Rocks, for a two-night stand from My Morning Jacket.
There have been family concert outings to “Weird” Al or the bands my daughters have come to enjoy.
Thankfully, I raised them well enough that I never once was begged to take them to a concert that could be filed under “boy band” or “Bieber.”
Sure, confetti flying all over the place at the end of a show or a singer standing in the middle of the stage on a frame of a burning car isn’t my thing. But the music isn’t half bad.
And the music is what I like about concerts. The gimmicks of my favorite bands are unpredictable set lists that never repeat or no duplicate songs during a multi-night stand in a city.
Show off the talents of the artists, not the pyro crew.
Concerts are slow to start back up right now, and they should be.
Music venues from small bars to large outdoor festivals aren’t exactly the most conducive to social distancing.
Lincoln’s Pinewood Bowl is set to host its first concert since the pandemic began on Aug. 2 when (one version of) The Beach Boys play.
Face coverings are required and, in one of the most frightening signs of things to come in this new-look world of concerts: “Available restroom occupancy will be limited based on attendance and to encourage social distancing.”
Drinking those adult beverages at a slower pace may be a must from now on at concerts.
But like with many things, modern technology helps compensate a little bit for something lost during the pandemic.
It’s easy to stream any song from any artist if you’re in the mood.
You can watch past concerts on demand, enjoying epic performances from your favorite band or epic stage banter from a lead singer who must have ingested something lively to proclaim Red Rocks “the birth canal of the universe.”
I enjoy music wherever I go. It has taken a lifetime to be able to magically produce the perfect 18 presets in my car.
There’s nothing better than when a beloved favorite starts playing when I am making a fun road trip to an eight-man football game in the fall. My body can’t refuse to turn up the radio whenever the first few notes of “Sabotage” hit the speakers.
I think I’ve spread that love of music to my daughters.
I hope that I’ve safely taught my now 16-year-old how to be a responsible driver, to always be alert with her eyes and her ears — so that if a Nickelback song ever starts up, she can quickly switch stations no matter the traffic conditions.
Long runs for me are oddly a music-free experience, although I do time them by the number of Tool songs that could have been completed. For example: “Today I ran a PR in my marathon. I did it in 3.48 Tool songs!”
By comparison, that would equal out to 158.3 songs by the Ramones.
Yet, with so many music options, the live experience can’t be totally replaced.
Hopefully sooner rather than later, concerts will safely return — even if that restroom line isn’t the live experience that it used to be.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
