Conquering hunger in the United States

As the pandemic throws millions of Americans out of work, cars line up for miles outside food banks across the country. COVID-19 did not create the crisis of hunger in the United States, but it has exposed its root cause. Hint: it’s not a shortage of food.

Even before the pandemic, 35 million Americans were food insecure, meaning they were not able to access and afford enough nutritious food for their families. And many more people were one or two paychecks away from needing help.

In a 2018 survey, the Federal Reserve found that 40% of Americans could not afford to pay an unexpected $400 bill. When businesses were forced to shut down, this lack of financial cushion created an economic shock and a dramatic increase in food insecurity. Feeding America estimates that in 2020, some 50 million Americans — one in seven — suffered from food insecurity.

Let’s be clear: the reason we have massive lines at food bank distributions is not because we have a shortage of food supplies. Yes, in the early days of the pandemic we faced short-term shortages when people stockpiled nonperishables and toilet paper. But we have a robust food supply that rebounded quickly to respond to the need.

Millions of Americans are hungry because they lack the means to pay for food.