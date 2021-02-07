Conspiracy theorists in GOP are biggest threat to China policy

But as the Financial Times’ chief economics commentator, Martin Wolf, argues, “Containing China is not a feasible option.” The Soviet Union’s rigid, state-controlled economy failed to adapt and grow, whereas China has made stunning economic and technological advances over the last four decades. Wolf estimates China’s economy “could be as big as those of the U.S. and EU, together” by 2050.

And China is so integrated into the world economy — again unlike the Soviet Union — that even as the United States tries to untangle supply chains from China dependence — most countries want good relations with both Washington and Beijing.

Beijing has made huge loans across Asia and into Europe as part of its initiative aimed at building the infrastructure to link China and the world. Although many countries are becoming nervous at their level of debt to China, few can resist the temptation to take loans they cannot obtain elsewhere. As the former president of Kyrgyzstan, Roza Otunbayeva, once told me in an interview, speaking about Chinese loans for roads and rail networks, “Where else can we get this money at 2%?”

The European Union has become more wary of Chinese attempts to buy up sophisticated technology companies, and Chinese efforts to sell them 5G internet equipment, which the United States opposes as a security risk.