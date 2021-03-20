 Skip to main content
Continuing to learn about Grand Island
COMMENTARY

Education is a constant process, and I like to share what I’ve learned.

Here are 30 things I’ve learned about central Nebraska.

— Brent Lindner knows how to surf.

— Grand Island doesn’t have an embassy or a consulate, but we do have The Diplomat apartments.

— As long as Jacob Evans of Wood River is around, you don’t need to worry about spelling.

— Grand Island families like to go sledding at the Wasmer detention cell, Tornado Hill and Augustine Park.

— Alice Osterman has a lot of cookie jars at the Sweet Shoppe in St. Paul.

— Two cats live in the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association office.

— Some parents complain about snow removal near Gates Elementary, Barr Middle School and Newell Elementary.

— The Claude Road and Old Potash Road work is a long-term project.

— Sometimes, cattle get out on Stuhr Road.

— Most people refer to Eric Nielsen of Wood River as “Plug.”

What else have I learned?

— At least right now, Paradise Donuts is closed Mondays through Wednesdays.

— Some Grand Island physicians take their families to Florida for spring break.

— Stuhr Museum’s Pawnee Earth Lodge is one of the coolest places in Grand Island.

— Charlene Falmlen, transit program manger at Crane Public Transit, is called Charlie.

— The Grand Island Veterans Home was originally known as the Soldiers and Sailors Home.

— Some people complain about slow drivers on Stolley Park Road.

— Fonner Park gives out a “Clean Barn Award” to trainers.

— The Fyfe family has some great names — Ryker and Kytan.

— Somewhere near Phillips is Giraffe Hill.

— Ellis Collins is known as Sgt. Jiggy.

— Doniphan is home to a terrific gun club.

— Aurora is home to the Hello Gorgeous Salon.

— June is the month for tax-valuation protests.

— Cairo was the home of Ray’s Used Cars, which claimed to sell used cars and camels.

— Pump & Pantry says it has the coldest beer in town.

— When people have a ribbon-cutting in Grand Island, there aren’t as many giant scissors around as you might think. Sometimes, people have to share.

— We have a Ramada Road, but there’s no Ramada anywhere around it.

— People used to refer to Stolley Park as Stolley’s Grove.

— Taylor has a Madison Square Cemetery.

— People in Grand Island like bingo. You can play at the United Veterans Club and at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

I still have a lot to learn about central Nebraska.

Someday, I’m going to ask Wood River activities director Aub Boucher what “Aub” is short for.

I also have absolutely no clue about alpaca yoga.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

