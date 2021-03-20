Continuing to learn about Grand Island

Education is a constant process, and I like to share what I’ve learned.

Here are 30 things I’ve learned about central Nebraska.

— Brent Lindner knows how to surf.

— Grand Island doesn’t have an embassy or a consulate, but we do have The Diplomat apartments.

— As long as Jacob Evans of Wood River is around, you don’t need to worry about spelling.

— Grand Island families like to go sledding at the Wasmer detention cell, Tornado Hill and Augustine Park.

— Alice Osterman has a lot of cookie jars at the Sweet Shoppe in St. Paul.

— Two cats live in the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association office.

— Some parents complain about snow removal near Gates Elementary, Barr Middle School and Newell Elementary.

— The Claude Road and Old Potash Road work is a long-term project.

— Sometimes, cattle get out on Stuhr Road.

— Most people refer to Eric Nielsen of Wood River as “Plug.”

What else have I learned?