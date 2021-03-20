Continuing to learn about Grand Island

Education is a constant process, and I like to share what I’ve learned.
Here are 30 things I’ve learned about central Nebraska.
— Brent Lindner knows how to surf.
— Grand Island doesn’t have an embassy or a consulate, but we do have The Diplomat apartments.
— As long as Jacob Evans of Wood River is around, you don’t need to worry about spelling.
— Grand Island families like to go sledding at the Wasmer detention cell, Tornado Hill and Augustine Park.
— Alice Osterman has a lot of cookie jars at the Sweet Shoppe in St. Paul.
— Two cats live in the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association office.
— Some parents complain about snow removal near Gates Elementary, Barr Middle School and Newell Elementary.
— The Claude Road and Old Potash Road work is a long-term project.
— Sometimes, cattle get out on Stuhr Road.
— Most people refer to Eric Nielsen of Wood River as “Plug.”
What else have I learned?
— At least right now, Paradise Donuts is closed Mondays through Wednesdays.
— Some Grand Island physicians take their families to Florida for spring break.
— Stuhr Museum’s Pawnee Earth Lodge is one of the coolest places in Grand Island.
— Charlene Falmlen, transit program manger at Crane Public Transit, is called Charlie.
— The Grand Island Veterans Home was originally known as the Soldiers and Sailors Home.
— Some people complain about slow drivers on Stolley Park Road.
— Fonner Park gives out a “Clean Barn Award” to trainers.
— The Fyfe family has some great names — Ryker and Kytan.
— Somewhere near Phillips is Giraffe Hill.
— Ellis Collins is known as Sgt. Jiggy.
— Doniphan is home to a terrific gun club.
— Aurora is home to the Hello Gorgeous Salon.
— June is the month for tax-valuation protests.
— Cairo was the home of Ray’s Used Cars, which claimed to sell used cars and camels.
— Pump & Pantry says it has the coldest beer in town.
— When people have a ribbon-cutting in Grand Island, there aren’t as many giant scissors around as you might think. Sometimes, people have to share.
— We have a Ramada Road, but there’s no Ramada anywhere around it.
— People used to refer to Stolley Park as Stolley’s Grove.
— Taylor has a Madison Square Cemetery.
— People in Grand Island like bingo. You can play at the United Veterans Club and at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
I still have a lot to learn about central Nebraska.
Someday, I’m going to ask Wood River activities director Aub Boucher what “Aub” is short for.
I also have absolutely no clue about alpaca yoga.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.