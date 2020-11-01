Critics say Kamala Harris is a giddy lightweight. Her crime? She likes to dance and laugh

“The policing of who gets to smile, who gets to dance, who gets to demonstrate joy as a candidate or a leader in this country is really disturbing,” said Fatima Goss Graves, the president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, and a coauthor of the open letter. “You can’t be too angry or too passionate because then you are an angry Black woman, but apparently you can’t laugh or dance or show joy because then you aren’t serious.”

And really, what is there for Harris to do but laugh when confronted with an absurd question, as when Norah O’Donnell of “60 Minutes” asked Harris if she would provide a President Biden with a “socialist or progressive perspective.”

Listen, as someone who has spent much of her journalism career on the features side of the shop, I will always defend stories that include colorful details about how a candidate looks and talks, as long as the information is not gratuitous.