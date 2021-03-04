Current Nebraska licensing law short-circuits Navy vet’s career goals

The universal recognition proposal would require for military-certified applicants, or those who have worked in a field for more than three years, to be automatically eligible for Nebraska licensing, as long as they were applying for a license with the same functions as their past work.

Universal recognition applicants could still be required to pay fees or take an exam like anyone else, and licensing boards can deny applicants who have disqualifying issues on their records.

But under LB263, Mike could qualify through either his military certification or his length of work experience.

Still, the Nebraska State Electrical Division and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have opposed LB263 before the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Senators are much more likely to hear from these groups than people like Mike. So far, that’s left LB263 stuck in committee, as a similar proposal was last year.

Mike believes universal recognition should not have to wait another session in the Unicameral, for his sake, and for his fellow veterans.