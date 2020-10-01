Debate No. 1: Advantage to no one

Trump’s advantages included his correct claim to have the power to name federal judges, including to the Supreme Court, “because I won” the election. That is what President Obama said to Republicans. Both are right.

One of Biden’s tactics was to look into the camera and address “the American people.” Trump mostly looked at Biden, or at moderator Chris Wallace, who at times appeared like a frustrated referee in one of those wrestling matches when opponents refuse to stop punching each other.

Lost in it all was a clearer distinction between the policies of the two men. Seeking to defend himself against Trump’s claim that Sen. Bernie Sanders and the “far-left” wing of the party is in control, Biden claimed he is the Democratic Party. In light of his rush to embrace the left’s agenda, that seems to lack credibility.

In the end these debates should focus on their ideologies. Biden, with his promise to raise taxes, eliminate fossil fuels and create “100 million green jobs,” his flips on federal funding of abortions and other issues (which did not come up in this debate, but should in the remaining two), reinforced his position, despite his denials, that he is a big government liberal.