Democracy needs an infusion of fresh blood

With Donald Trump out of the Oval Office and the coup attempt more than a month behind us, the Republican Party has now turned to the business of saving its soul.

When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls out a congressional colleague as a “cancer on the Republican Party,” you know the leadership is concerned. But such statements about the QAnon-supporting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia or any others in the growing ranks of dangerous elected officials from the fringes, without tangible punitive action, will do nothing to ensure the party is able to permanently renounce borderline authoritarianism and reclaim its more sensible and mainstream values. So what could?

The answer is that a good chunk of these fringe representatives must get voted out of Congress and state legislatures before the GOP can resume any semblance of functionality. Only then will the country get an actual shot at moving toward the sort of unity of purpose that a functional democracy requires.

That’s an open invitation for younger Americans. More people from Generations X, Y and Z need to run for office — Republicans, yes, but also Democrats and independents — in order to safeguard the two-party system and our governing system more generally.