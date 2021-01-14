Democrats, unity and revenge

The old saying “Revenge is a dish best served cold” is understood to mean it is better to deliver retribution for a perceived or actual injustice after time has passed, in order for it to be done dispassionately. Sometimes it is better not to serve that dish at all. Like perishable food left unrefrigerated, a different kind of “bacteria” can infect the nation.

Dispassion is in retreat in Washington and instead of revenge being served cold, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many other Democrats are turning up the heat.

Some conservatives I hear from believe Democrats are trying to impeach President Trump for a second time and even deny him the right to ever hold public office again because they fear his policy successes and the 74 million who voted for him.

They are after more than revenge. They are engaging in vindictiveness.

President-elect Joe Biden has called for healing and unity, but he, too, has contributed to turning up the heat with some of his anti-Trump and anti-Republican comments. This proves a point I have previously made. The antithesis of the Proverb “a soft answer turns away wrath” is that a hard answer increases wrath. It can be argued that all of Trump’s personal insults of others have now circled back to attack him.