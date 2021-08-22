Did COVID complicate my 6th-grader’s first day of middle school? Not so much

Is there any rite of passage more dreaded and anticipated than the first day of middle school?

And is there any middle-school tradition more fraught than the first locker?

Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban, the delta variant of the coronavirus is surging, but in our house, conversations between the 11-year-old and me have revolved around one thing: lockers.

In the weeks leading up to Monday, the first day of full-time public school since March 2020, I fielded dozens of questions on the theme:

Will I get my locker on the first day? How big are lockers? Will I be able to work the lock? How does a lock work, anyway?

Her obsession was slightly vexing to me — I am far more worried about her unvaccinated status — but I recognized that she was hanging her anxiety on this particular hook. So I tried to be patient as I answered her questions ... over and over.