Doctors shouldn’t get rich from unproven Alzheimer’s drug

Suppose 675,000 patients take aducanumab by 2026. That’s a reasonable estimate — Biogen’s drug is the first endorsed by the FDA as targeting a possible cause of the disease, and nearly 2 million Medicare beneficiaries take available medicines that only ease symptoms. In that case, annual spending on the drug could exceed the $37 billion that Medicare spent on all Part B drugs in 2019. Well over $1 billion would flow to physicians and hospitals from the add-on fee alone. Additional charges for patient visits, scans and infusions would further increase the cost to Medicare. And if doctors make the profitable and FDA-enabled choice to treat more advanced patients where the evidence of benefit is nonexistent instead of merely inconclusive (Biogen only studied the medicine in patients with mild Alzheimer’s), the cost could soar further and faster.