Don’t expect first Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate to move the needle

In 1976, Ford exacerbated the damage from his statement about Poland by repeating it a day later and taking several days to clean up the mess. In 1992, pictures of Bush looking at his watch dogged him for days after the debate. The post-debate impact is even more likely to be a factor in the 24-hour cable news era.

Beware of post-debate polls. There is some evidence the debate audience doesn’t necessarily reflect the electorate. As noted, polls after all three presidential debates in 2004 showed Kerry the winner over President Bush, but he narrowly lost the election. By 2016, the plethora of post-debate polls gave victories to Hillary Clinton in all three, though Trump actually was the dominant figure in their encounters and won the election.

Vice presidential debates don’t matter. That’s true though they have provided some of the most memorable TV moments. Perhaps most famous was the 1988 exchange between Indiana Sen. Dan Quayle, the Republican nominee, and his Democratic rival, Texas Sen. Lloyd Bentsen. The latter challenged Quayle for comparing himself to President Kennedy by saying, “Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy.” There is no evidence it impacted the election, in which the elder George Bush defeated Dukakis.