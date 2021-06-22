Don’t increase the gas tax, replace it

A bipartisan group of senators has proposed indexing the gas tax to inflation. That would be an improvement over the current system, but it wouldn’t fix the structural problems with the gas tax. What the U.S. needs to do is adopt a vehicle-miles-traveled tax — and create the technological infrastructure for much more efficient transportation system.

The federal gas tax hasn’t been raised since 1993, and as a result its real value has been cut in half, requiring Congress to regularly top-up the Highway Trust Fund. The gas tax was supposed to steadily fill the fund’s accounts, allowing Congress to allocate the money to new capital projects. The idea was for the heaviest users of the highways to bear most of the cost of their construction.

It hasn’t worked out that way. The Congressional Budget Office currently projects that the highway account will run a cumulative deficit of $113 billion between now and 2030. Two factors led Congress to the current predicament.

First, since George H.W. Bush’s defeat in 1992, Republicans have increasingly signed on to the idea that net taxes should never be raised. Democrats, meanwhile, say that they should only be raised on the rich.