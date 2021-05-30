Don’t miss the mark when it comes to parenting

Notice how quickly the interaction shifted from protest to disrespect … on both parts? Empathy and understanding will gain cooperation on most tasks much quicker and will prioritize your relationship with the child over the task and mindless compliance.

Prioritize relationships over consequences. Regardless of how children come into your life, at what age or for how long, all discipline techniques will fail without a strong loving relationship. From the moment you meet a child your priority should be to learn about them, their thoughts, feelings, interests, etc., and in turn they will learn about you.

When this happens during infancy, that relationship is built through responding to the infant’s cry in such a way that makes them feel relaxed, soothed and comfortable. As children get older, they start to develop traits that are unique to them, such as liking touch or not liking touch, being compliant or stubborn, being active or passive and again, it is an adult’s intervention that shapes future responses.