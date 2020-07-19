For the most part, nobody likes getting preached at.
Not human beings. Not our beloved pets who need to occasionally get scolded for being a bad, bad boy.
That’s one of the reasons I have so much respect for preachers. Not only is something that few people like in their occupation’s name, but to be successful at their careers they need to get people to come to them to willingly be preached at.
Most of the other preachy type activities fall under the category of “parenting” instead of being part of a career.
Who would want to try to make a living getting children to eat their vegetables?
There’s a reason the people responsible for that preaching usually shares DNA and holds the child’s dessert, phone time and bed time in their hands.
So is this aversion to being preached at part of this mask wearing backlash?
Yes, there is a huge political component because that’s what we do in this country.
But we also, when feeling like we’re being lectured to, let our inner Cartman fly: “Whatever. I’ll do what I want!”
The digging in of heels on both sides seemed to intensify last week.
Some of the nation’s largest chains of stores announced plans to make it mandatory for shoppers to wear masks.
That led to expected outcries of needing to avoid those stores to go along with questions about why would these businesses make masks mandatory this far into a pandemic.
In a completely unrelated fact, did you know that the modern seat belt was invented in 1959, approximately 75 years after the first automobile?
Anyway, back to the subject at hand.
Mandatory masks are becoming parts of schools reopening — sometimes also by mandate. There’s plenty of preaching on both sides of that debate too, including in some parts of the country with the odd visual of school boards deciding in virtual meetings to reopen school buildings in their districts next month.
The mask debate really started to simmer in our state’s capital city.
On Friday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that masks will be required in public places in Lancaster County through Aug. 31.
But Gov. Pete Ricketts doesn’t want mandated masks, and a spokesman said legal options are being reviewed to stop those types of regulations.
The same week that other governors across the nation opposed mandated masks others announced new requirements.
The debate will continue. Those who feel that masks are absolutely necessary to get — and keep — COVID-19 cases under control across the country will keep trotting out facts about how effective they are.
And those who are opposed will continue to resent being preached at, follow the lead of many of their party’s political leaders and/or keep dismissing any science or facts as cooked numbers.
Personally, I’m for the mask wearing. If there is even a 5% chance that wearing masks would help bring this pandemic under control (and get us closer to an actual football season and the return of concerts and …) without having any negative effects, then I’d still be for it.
I figure that superheroes usually have all the answers.
You know who wears masks?
Spider-Man. Iron Man. Black Panther. Batman.
OK, that last one was a little lacking in the covering of the nose and mouth area that is critical of masks in 2020, but file this under the same cool factor category like President Donald Trump saying his mask makes him look like the Lone Ranger.
You know who didn’t wear a mask?
Superman. And he was an alien. You know he would have worn a mask, too, if it had prevented his powers from being sapped away by green rocks.
Who else? The Incredible Hulk.
If Bruce Banner had been asked to wear a mask to enter his store, refused and had the Hulk come bursting out, that still would have been more mild than some of the tantrums that have gone viral over the past month of people upset about store policies.
Since no one likes to be preached at, I won’t join in.
I’ll just remind everyone that to get that sweet, delicious dessert sometimes you do have to finish your veggies.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.