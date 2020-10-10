Donald Trump is no Winston Churchill, no FDR

In a campaign-style video posted on Twitter on Monday night, the president, no longer looking as wan as he did in the hospital, where he was apparently out of range of his orange makeup, looked into the camera and announced that COVID is no big deal. “Don’t let it take over your lives,” he said. “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it.”

This from a man whose life came to a screeching halt on Friday, as his fever spiked, his oxygen levels dropped, he had trouble breathing, and he was whisked to Walter Reed, where he spent three days in the care of some of the world’s best physicians, who administered a trio of treatments to him that no other COVID-19 patient is believed to have received. All on the taxpayers’ dime.

So, sure. Don’t let COVID dominate your life. Even if it kills you.

On Tuesday morning, Trump was back to tweeting his usual noxious admixture of insults and lies.

“Flu season is coming up!” he tweeted and posted on Facebook. “Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”