Donald Trump’s use of ‘the big lie’ with COVID echoes autocrats past and present

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the 1920s Adolf Hitler coined the term “the big lie,” meaning the use of a falsehood so huge no one would believe a leader could dare promote it were it not true.

From then on the phrase “the big lie” became a standard description of the prime propaganda technique used in undemocratic regimes.

Donald Trump’s mastery of the big lie was on full display when he gave himself an A+ for his handling of COVID-19.

“We’ve done a phenomenal job,” he insisted baldly, rating his performance as “an A+”, even as America’s death toll soared beyond 200,000 and continued to rise at close to 1,000 per day With 4% of the world’s population, the United States has nearly 21% of the deaths from the virus.

Clearly Trump has no concern about applying the big lie to the virus — a topic central to the 2020 election and to America’s economy, security and psyche.

Yet Trump’s demagoguery goes beyond the normal presidential falsehoods we’ve come to take for granted. His big lie on COVID-19 takes us into propaganda territory we are more likely to associate with autocrats like Vladimir Putin, or Hungary’s Viktor Orban or Syria’s Bashar al-Assad. It offers a preview of what to expect on Nov. 3 and in the weeks and months beyond.